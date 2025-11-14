57 ‘cremains’ still unclaimed after horror discovery at funeral home
- Houston Police are attempting to reunite families with 57 sets of unclaimed cremated remains discovered at a mortuary.
- A total of 79 remains were found during an inspection in April after the mortuary was damaged by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.
- The inspection came after a family found disturbing conditions, including bodies in hot rooms and debris, leading to the funeral home's closure.
- Police have returned 22 sets of remains to families and released a list of names associated with the remaining unclaimed remains.
- Any remains not claimed by the deadline will be transferred to Harris County Bereavement Services for ethical interment.