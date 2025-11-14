Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Houston Police Department is trying to help Texas families reunite with the cremated remains, or “cremains,” of loved ones discovered at a funeral home damaged by Hurricane Beryl.

In April, HPD inspected Richardson Mortuary, located at 3201 Brookfield Drive, after a family discovered disturbing conditions, including bodies left in hot rooms and debris scattered throughout the building following the July 2024 storm.

Videos posted online led regulators to shut down the funeral home for failing to meet basic health and safety standards while operating in a hurricane-damaged facility.

Among the findings were 79 sets of cremated human remains with minimal documentation. Police have returned 22 sets to families, but 57 remain unclaimed. The remains were transported from Richardson Mortuary to HPD headquarters while detectives work to identify the next of kin.

HPD released a list of names of the unclaimed remains along with the crematories originally handling them in hopes of returning them to their rightful owners. Any remains still unclaimed after December 12 will be transferred to Harris County Bereavement Services for respectful and ethical interment.

Houston Police have been able to reunite 22 families with cremains from Richardson Mortuary, but are still searching for 57 others ( Google Maps )

The list of unclaimed remains contains the following names:

Muriel Fuller — Cremate Texas

Natalir Johnson — Cremate Texas

Jerry Oliver — Cremate Texas

Oscar Ford — Cremate Texas

Norma Kelly — Cremate Texas

Leo Roberts — Cremate Texas

Charles — Mainland Crematory

Leroy Monroe — Mainland Crematory

Craig Koontz — MMC

Johnny Yarbrough — Mainland Crematory

Lonnell Riggins — Cremate Texas

John Eaton — MMC

Allen Daniels — Mainland Crematory

Leon Caldwell — MMC

Raymond Foster — Cremate Texas

Yolanda Stewart — Cremate Texas

Eric Brown — MMC

Francis Jones — Cremate Texas

Andrea Myers — MMC

Regina Nichols — Memorial Crematory

Joann Mitchell — MMC

Jerry Miller — MMC

Dianna Mattox — Cremate Texas

Jackie Ross — MMC

Todd Harris — MMC

Johnny Hetor — MMC

Barbara Williams — MMC

Justine Barr — Cremate Texas

Fred Burrell — Cremate Texas

Robert Mosley — Cremate Texas

Cordel McCarter — Cremate Texas

Harold LaPoint — Mainland Crematory

Brenda Harden — MMC

William Taylor — MMC

Willie McNeil — Mainland Crematory

Jeffrey Crawford — MMC

Josephine Zeno — MMC

Edward Dowell — MMC

Maurice Northern — MMC

Janice Flex — No Label

Robert Childs — Cremate Texas

Henry Hill — MMC

Knowledge Holmes — MMC

Thomas Griffin — Cremate Texas

R. Woodrow — Cremate Texas

Milbert Pogue — Cremate Texas

Mitchell Luckett — Cremate Texas

Timothy Griffin — Cremate Texas

Martha Johnson — Mainland Crematory

Bruce McMillon — MMC

Charlesetta Allen — MMC

Reginald Jones — MMC

Marshel Wilson — MMC

Kenita Prince — MMC

Lucien Thornton — MMC

Ramona Taylor — Cremate Texas

Attorney Rick Detoto, who is representing the mortuary, told Click 2 Houston in a statement, “It’s not unusual for a mortuary to have cremains that are fully paid for and not picked up by family.”

“The list posted by HPD is an example. They were all properly stored and the mortuary made several attempts to contact their loved ones for pick up. This list goes back, in some cases, many years. They were, at all times, available for pick up by family members. The business has been at the same location for decades with the same phone number.”

Police are urging anyone who may believe they are next of kin to contact the department’s Major Offenders Division at 713-308-3100 within the next 30 days.