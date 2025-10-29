Rio de Janeiro shootout leaves 60 dead after ‘biggest gang raid in history’
- A large-scale police and military operation in Rio de Janeiro targeting a drug-trafficking gang has resulted in at least 60 deaths.
- Approximately 2,500 Brazilian police and soldiers were involved in the Tuesday raid, which also led to the arrest of 81 suspects.
- The operation focused on the notorious Red Command gang within the Complexo de Alemao and Penha favelas, utilising helicopters and armoured vehicles.
- The raid, described by Rio Governor Claudio Castro as the city's largest ever, followed a year-long investigation into the criminal group.
- The intense shootouts caused significant disruption, including the closure of 46 schools in the affected neighbourhoods.