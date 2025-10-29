Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rio de Janeiro shootout leaves 60 dead after ‘biggest gang raid in history’

The aftermath of the raids in Rio de Janerio
The aftermath of the raids in Rio de Janerio (The Associated Press)
  • A large-scale police and military operation in Rio de Janeiro targeting a drug-trafficking gang has resulted in at least 60 deaths.
  • Approximately 2,500 Brazilian police and soldiers were involved in the Tuesday raid, which also led to the arrest of 81 suspects.
  • The operation focused on the notorious Red Command gang within the Complexo de Alemao and Penha favelas, utilising helicopters and armoured vehicles.
  • The raid, described by Rio Governor Claudio Castro as the city's largest ever, followed a year-long investigation into the criminal group.
  • The intense shootouts caused significant disruption, including the closure of 46 schools in the affected neighbourhoods.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in