Ten people killed as ‘biggest gang raid in history’ sparks shootouts in Rio de Janeiro

The massive raid by thousands of cops followed a year of investigation into the criminal group

Diarlei Rodrigues,Elonore Hughes
Tuesday 28 October 2025 19:51 GMT
Police gather outside the Getulio Vargas Hospital Tuesday after ten people were killed during a raid on a notorious gang in Rio de Janeiro
Police gather outside the Getulio Vargas Hospital Tuesday after ten people were killed during a raid on a notorious gang in Rio de Janeiro (AP)

At least 10 people are dead after about 2,500 Brazilian police and soldiers launched a massive raid on a drug-trafficking gang in Rio de Janeiro.

Eighty suspects were arrested in the Tuesday operation, which sparked shootouts and was dubbed the biggest such raid in history.

Authorities said it included officers in helicopters and armored vehicles and targeted the notorious Red Command in the sprawling low-income favelas of Complexo de Alemao and Penha.

Police did not confirm any deaths, but local media reports, including by online news website G1, said scores of people were believed killed.

An Associated Press journalist saw at least 10 bodies arrive at the Getulio Vargas hospital in Penha, two of them police officers. An unknown number of people were wounded.

Getulio Vargas Hospital workers remove an injured person from a police truck after he was injured in a police operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Complexo do Alemao favela where the criminal organization "Comando Vermelho" operates in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
Getulio Vargas Hospital workers remove an injured person from a police truck after he was injured in a police operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Complexo do Alemao favela where the criminal organization "Comando Vermelho" operates in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Footage on social media showed fire and smoke rising from the two favelas as gunfire rang out.

The city's Education Department said 46 schools across the two neighborhoods were closed.

Authorities arrested at least 80 suspects, Rio’s civil police said in a statement.

Claudio Castro, the conservative governor of Rio state, said the operation was the largest in the city's history, and that the federal government should be providing more support to combat crime.

The coordination action Tuesday followed a year of investigation into the criminal group, police said.

