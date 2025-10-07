Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

RNLI footage captures dramatic rescue of surfer caught in rip current

RNLI footage captures dramatic rescue of surfer caught in rip current off Porthcawl
  • A surfer, Ben Fraser, was rescued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) after being pulled over half a mile from the shore by a rip current in Porthcawl, South Wales.
  • Fraser, who has 15 years of surfing experience, was spotted waving in distress by a dogwalker who then called 999.
  • Footage released by the RNLI on Tuesday shows rescuers attending the scene.
  • Gareth Collins of Porthcawl RNLI said that the incident demonstrates even experienced individuals may require assistance, and their teams rescue people without judgement.
  • Watch the video in full above.
