Surfer dragged half a mile out to sea by current saved in dramatic RNLI rescue

A surfer was rescued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) after he was pulled more than half a mile away from the shore by a rip current in South Wales.

Footage shared by the RNLI on Tuesday (7 October) shows rescuers racing towards the scene in Porthcawl to save Ben Fraser, a surfer with more than 15 years of experience, from the water.

He was spotted waving in distress by a dogwalker, who called 999.

The 30-year-old said he was not familiar with the strength of the rip current and thought he would be able to paddle to safety. He was unharmed.

Gareth Collins, of Porthcawl RNLI, said the teams “rescue people without judgement” and the incident shows even those with lots of experience may still need assistance.