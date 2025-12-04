Brave shopkeeper confronts knife-wielding robber with milk crate
- A shopkeeper in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, defended himself with a plastic milk crate against a knife-wielding robber in July.
- Newly-released CCTV footage shows the staff member fending off the attackers from behind the counter.
- Jessie Thompson, 31, and Bethan John, 25, were subsequently jailed for the attempted robbery.
- Thompson received a sentence of three years and four months for attempted robbery and possession of a knife.
- John was sentenced to three years for her involvement in the incident.