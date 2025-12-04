Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brave shopkeeper confronts knife-wielding robber with milk crate

Brave shopkeeper fights off knife-wielding robber with milk crate
  • A shopkeeper in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, defended himself with a plastic milk crate against a knife-wielding robber in July.
  • Newly-released CCTV footage shows the staff member fending off the attackers from behind the counter.
  • Jessie Thompson, 31, and Bethan John, 25, were subsequently jailed for the attempted robbery.
  • Thompson received a sentence of three years and four months for attempted robbery and possession of a knife.
  • John was sentenced to three years for her involvement in the incident.
