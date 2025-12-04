A brave shopkeeper defended himself with a plastic milk crate as a knife-wielding robber threatened him in July.

Jessie Thompson, 31, of Plas Peregrine, Steynton, Milford Haven, and Bethan John, 25, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, have been jailed after the attempted robbery.

Newly-released CCTV shows the staff member at the shop in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, using the item from behind the counter to fight off the pair after one of them threatened him with a weapon.

Thompson was jailed for three years and four months for attempted robbery and possession of a knife. John was sentenced to three years.