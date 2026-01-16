Robert Jenrick urges others to join Reform with him as he attacks the Tories
- Robert Jenrick has defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, urging others to join him.
- His move followed his sacking as shadow justice secretary by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.
- Ms Badenoch stated she had "irrefutable evidence" that Mr Jenrick was "plotting to jump ship" in a damaging way.
- Mr Jenrick revealed he had been in talks with Reform UK for four months prior to his defection.
- He launched a scathing attack on his former Conservative colleagues and criticised both Labour and the Conservatives for "breaking Britain".