Robert Jenrick latest: Farage unveils ex-Tory as new Reform defector after shock sacking by Badenoch
Reform leader Nigel Farage says Kemi Badenoch handed him ‘on a plate’ man who had done more than anything to realign centre-right politics
Former shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has joined Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced.
Mr Farage thanked Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, saying she had handed him on a plate the man who had “done more than anything in history” to realign centre-right politics as he unveiled Mr Jenrick as a new member.
Ms Badenoch is being urged to publish evidence that was plotting to defect after she sacked him from the shadow cabinet.
Ms Badenoch said she had received “clear, irrefutable evidence” that her former leadership rival was planning to leave the party “in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his shadow cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party”.
She added that Mr Jenrick had had the whip removed and his party membership had been suspended.
Tory ex-business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was crucially important that evidence was provided of notes reportedly in a speech that were heavily critical of colleagues.
Last month, Mr Jenrick insisted he “wasn’t going anywhere” when asked about a possible defection.
Labour MP set to join us, claims Farage
A well known Labour figure is set to join Reform UK next week, Nigel Farage has claimed.
Denying only Conservatives were defecting, he said: “The reality is that we are replacing the Conservative Party as the opposition to the Labour government.”
Robert Jenrick burns his Tory bridges as he leaves
Analysis by Kate Devlin, Whitehall Editor:
Robert Jenrick took swipes at a series of senior Tories as he left the party he joined at 16.
Those name-checked include Priti Patel, Mel Stride and the leader Kemi Badenoch.
On leaving the Tories for Reform: “I can’t kid myself any more - the bulk of the party has not changed and they won’t.”
Jenrick hails 'incredible movement'
Mr Jenrick has praised Reform UK as an “incredible movement”.
“People will come from outside of politics, people who've done great things in business, in our schools, in our hospitals, our prisons, our armed forces, people the two political parties have locked out and ignored for far too long.
“For all those reasons today, I'm proud to join the more than 270,000 people who are members of Reform UK to back Nigel, to join this incredible movement, a national movement that will pull Britain's talents, experience and expertise, put previous differences to one side and deliver the real change we need turn our country around.”
Jenrick was in talks with Reform for months
Mr Jenrick has revealed he has been in talks with Reform UK for months, having contacted the party in September.
“I just knew the responsible thing to do, the honest thing to do, for me, was to explore all options,” he said.
Divisions and delusions remain in Tories
Mr Jenrick has laid into his former party, claiming the “cracks, the divisions, the delusions” are still in the Tories.
He said he respected Kemi Badenoch, but “the party hasn't changed, and it won't. The bulk of the party don't get it”.
“They don't have the stomach for the radical change that Britain needs. In opposition, it's easy to paper over these cracks, but the divisions, the delusions, are still there,” he said.
“And if we don't get the next government right, Britain will likely slip beyond the point of repair.”
Tories won't and can't change, Jenrick claims
Mr Jenrick has claimed the Conservatives won’t and can’t change, and said he did not trust the party on immigration.
“At a recent shadow cabinet debate, a conversation broke out. The question was put to the group, is Britain broken? I said, instinctively, it's broken. Almost everyone said it's not broken,” he said.
“And we were told that is the party line. A few, a few had a third position. It is broken, but we can't say so, because the Conservative Party broke it.
“If they won't admit publicly to you the British people, what they broke? What possible faith can you have in them to fix it?
“The Conservative Party in Westminster isn't sorry. It doesn't get it. It hasn't changed. It won't change. It can't change.”
Tories knew migrants plan would not work, says Jenrick
Mr Jenrick claimed the shadow cabinet knew its plan to stop the boats crossing the Channel would not work.
“I’ll never forget attending a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street where a plan to stop the votes was signed off, but everyone, to a man and a woman around that table knew in their hearts it was not going to work. Some even joked about it,” he said.
“I left Downing Street. That night, resolved to resign from the cabinet and I've never forgotten that.”
Tories nearly broke Britain, says Jenrick in swipe at old party
Mr Jenrick, after being announced as Reform UK’s latest recruit, listed what he said were the key problems facing the UK that needed fixing.
The country was in a dangerous, precarious position, he said, and both Labour and the Conservatives had broken Britain, he said.
In a swipe at his old party, he said the Tories nearly broke Britain.
“93% of crime goes unresolved. The courts are backlogged. The prisons are overflowing. Our army is a small it's been since Napoleonic times.
“193,000 people have come here on small boats since 2018 last year. One illegal migrant raped a 12 year old girl.
“Terrorists have broken into Britain on small boats, and we're living through the most profound change to our population in our nation's history, net migration is 100 times higher in the 25 years after 1997 than in the 25 years before it. One in five in Britain weren't born here.”
Analysis: How Jenrick turned into a ‘Trumpian hellraiser’
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox looks at the evidence of whether the former shadow justice secretary is an ideological convert or an extreme opportunist:
How mild-mannered Robert Jenrick turned into a ‘Trumpian hellraiser’
