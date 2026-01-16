Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Michael Gove has warned Robert Jenrick’s reputation will be scarred by “treachery” after his dramatic defection to Reform UK.

The former Conservative cabinet minister referred to himself as a “cautionary tale” as he said Mr Jenrick’s scathing attack on his former party would inflict lasting damage on his reputation.

He compared the move to his own notorious betrayal of Boris Johnson in 2016, when Mr Gove sabotaged Mr Johnson’s first Tory leadership challenge after helping him win the EU referendum by suddenly announcing his own ill fated bid.

Mr Gove said it led to him being seen by voters as a traitor to this day - and the same fate would befall Mr Jenrick.

open image in gallery Michael Gove and Boris Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

“Irrespective of what I have done in government the most striking moment in my career was in 2016 when I decided I could no longer support Boris Johnson as a potential leader of the Conservative Party,” the former education secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Not only did I withdraw my support I declared my own candidature. In the eyes of most people at the time, and continuing to this day, it didn’t matter what my reasons were: the overall impression was of treachery.”

He also said the allegations of plotting surrounding Mr Jenrick’s defection was turning Reform into a political version of Slytherin House from the Harry Potter novels - associated with the dark arts of sinister wizard Voldemort and conniving pupil Draco Malfoy.

He said: “And while of course Reform have gained a talent, there is a danger and there is a danger for Reform, a double danger.

“Danger one is that after the defection of Nadhim Zahawi earlier this week, there’s a risk that rather than seeming as a fresh force determined to clean up politics, they look rather more like Slytherin house, they look rather more like the home of those that are the intriguers.”

open image in gallery Robert Jenrick with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also suggested Mr Jenrick defected because he figured Ms Badenoch had cemented her position as leader in recent months, killing off his own ambition of replacing her.

“If Rob thought he had a chance of becoming leader because the local elections (in May) or other events would undermine Kemi, I think he would have stayed,” he said.

“His conclusion was that Kemi was in a stronger position and, emphatically because of the way she handled this, she is.”

Kemi Badenoch announced she was sacking Mr Jenrick from the shadow cabinet, removing the whip and suspending his party membership in a post on X (Twitter) on Thursday.

open image in gallery Robert Jenrick came second to Kemi Badenoch in the 2024 Tory leadership race but speculation he planned to replace her continued (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

A mole in Mr Jenrick’s team is believed to have passed on a draft of his resignation speech and media plan for his planned defection to Reform UK, according to reports, after earlier suggestions that the document had been found “lying around”.

Mr Gove added that the unfolding of events gave the overall impression “he was caught mid-plot”.

“This was not a decision he was the master of, so that creates a challenge for him, and it also creates a challenge for Reform,” he said.