Robert Jenrick latest: Reform MP insists former Tory minister won’t try to oust Farage after defection
Lee Anderson said Robert Jenrick ‘wants to be part of a team’ after his defection to Reform UK
A Reform MP has denied reports that Robert Jenrick is hoping to oust Nigel Farage following his defection to Reform UK.
Lee Anderson, the Reform chief whip, said Mr Jenrick “wants to be part of a team” but added the party “believes in healthy competition”.
The former shadow justice secretary was sacked by leader Kemi Badenoch on Thursday before he was revealed by Mr Farage as Reform UK’s latest recruit.
“We’ve got six MPs, all big characters, all big personalities, all want to do the right thing for their party,” Mr Anderson told GB News.
“And we’re a party that believes in healthy competition. Does Rob want to be a leader? No, he doesn’t. He wants to be part of the team.”
Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Jenrick said he is “proud to be Reform’s 270,000th member” and said: “If you’re not already on board, join the movement. The future of the country is on the line.”
The Conservative leader had sacked him on Thursday, citing "irrefutable evidence” that he was “plotting to jump ship in a damaging way”.
At a Westminster press conference alongside Mr Farage, Mr Jenrick revealed he had been in talks with Reform for four months.
Rumours of a Labour defection to Reform 'should be taken with a pinch of salt,' Reeves says
Nigel Farage’s promise of a Labour defection to Reform next week should be taken “with a pinch of salt”, chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted.
Asked whether she was worried or if it was her, the chancellor told ITV Tyne Tees: “Nigel Farage says a lot of things and I think we should all take those with a pinch of salt.”
It comes after Pat McFadden insisted he was “not worried” after Nigel Farage suggested there was about to be a Labour defection to Reform UK.
Tories reveal the ‘proof’ Robert Jenrick was plotting defection to Reform
The Conservatives have published the “proof” that Robert Jenrick had planned to defect imminently to Reform UK hours after he was dramatically sacked by Kemi Badenoch.
Publishing the documents that led to Mr Jenrick’s sacking, a Conservative Party spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision to release extracts of the evidence we have been passed of Robert Jenrick’s planned defection. We are in no doubt whatsoever about Jenrick’s involvement in the drafting of these words and his intention to stab his Conservative colleagues in the back”.
Reform councillor who said he wanted to 'punch colleague in jaw' to face no further action
A Reform councillor will face no sanctions for saying he would punch a colleague “right in the jaw” after a heated video meeting was leaked.
Kent County Councillor Peter Osborne was facing a complaint signed by leaders of the opposition groups over a message he sent in autumn last year.
It came after a video of Kent County Council’s (KCC) leader Linden Kemkaran shouting and swearing at fellow Reform members was leaked.
On a Whatsapp group with dozens of councillors, Mr Osborne wrote: “I’m hoping this mole is a bloke so I can punch him right in the jaw.”
The council has since informed KCC group leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Greens, Labour, Conservatives and Independent Reformers that their joint complaint has been rejected and no further action will be taken on the issue.
Nick Timothy 'confident' voters will listen to Badenoch
Nick Timothy has said he is “confident” that British people will listen to the Conservative Party under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership.
Speaking to GB News Breakfast on Friday following the defection of his shadow cabinet predecessor Robert Jenrick to Reform UK, the new shadow justice secretary said: “I think we’ve seen over the last several months a real, new sense of connection between the party and the country.”
When asked whether Reform UK is the only party that offers “truly radical changes,” Mr Timothy replied: “There is a world of difference between talking about radical change and then doing the very serious hard yards that mean that you’re in a position to be able to deliver that change.
“And I will speak for the Conservative Party and not for other political parties, but the Conservative Party is incredibly serious about the work that we are going to do in the months and years ahead, until we get to the next election, so that we are going to be in a position not just to promise things with rhetoric, not to make empty noises, empty slogans, but to have the really serious plans that the country needs, so that we have a new economic model, so that we can strengthen our borders again, so that we can restore our lost sense of shared identity, and we can reform the state – so that we can get things done again.
“I am confident that people will listen,” he added.
“This is backed up by polling evidence as well, that over the last several months, the country has started to listen to Kemi Badenoch and to the Conservative Party again.”
Headlines in politics
Away from Robert Jenrick’s defection to Reform UK, here are today’s other headlines in poltics:
• Around a third of eligible councils in England are expected to delay their local elections, which were due to take place in May
• Serious criminals receiving as much as £800 a month in benefits could soon lose their entitlement under Labour proposals to close a loophole in welfare rules
• Generating sexual deepfake images without consent will become illegal within weeks, David Lammy confirmed amid an outcry over Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot
• Wes Streeting has called for “action” on the debate around banning under-16s from social media, as he expressed concerns that it is harming the “life chances of young people”
Everything Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick said about each other before his dramatic defection
It has now been revealed that Robert Jenrick had been courting Reform since September, having dinner with Nigel Farage last month.
But the pair’s relationship has been far from smooth.
Watch: Starmer brands Tories a ‘sinking ship’ as Jenrick defects to Reform UK
Farage ‘couldn’t run a 5-a-side team’, Jenrick says in leaked audio
Robert Jenrick said Nigel Farage “can’t even run a five-a-side” team as he criticised Reform UK in leaked audio from last year.
It comes after Mr Jenrick was ejected from the Conservative Party in a shock sacking for “plotting to defect”. Hours later, he announced he had joined Reform UK, the party led by Mr Farage.
But in leaked audio from March 2025, Mr Jenrick can be heard criticising his new boss and dismissing Reform UK as “not a serious party”.
Nick Timothy accuses Jenrick of a 'lack of seriousness'
Robert Jenrick’s successor Nick Timothy has said too many politicians “lack seriousness” in a swipe at his predecessor.
Speaking to GB News on Friday, the new shadow justice secretary said he did not recognise the characterisation of the Conservative Party Mr Jenrick gave during a speech at a press conference on Thursday.
Mr Timothy said: “One of the things about yesterday that I think was really important was the contrast between Kemi’s leadership as somebody who acted decisively and takes very seriously those challenges (which the country faces), and the sense of backbiting and backstabbing and the lack of seriousness that we see in too many politicians.
“We saw it actually, to be fair, towards the end of our time in government before the 2024 general election.
“We see it every day with this Labour Government, constant speculation about the future of the Prime Minister, constant U-turns, constant clamouring by members of the Cabinet for the top job.
“And we see it in the Reform Party as well.
“But what Kemi showed was clarity of thought, strength of character and that’s the kind of leadership that the country needs.”
