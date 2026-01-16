Moment man who murdered his wife and involved child in chilling cover-up is arrested
- Robert Rhodes, 52, murdered his wife Dawn in their Surrey home in 2016 following the breakdown of their marriage.
- He attempted to cover up the crime by involving his child in a fabricated 999 call, claiming his wife had attacked them with a knife.
- To support his false narrative, Rhodes inflicted a stab wound on himself and a cut on his child's arm.
- Rhodes was convicted of murder following a rare double jeopardy trial at Inner London Crown Court.
- He was sentenced to a minimum of 29 years and six months in prison, also being found guilty of perjury, perverting the course of justice, and child cruelty.