What to know about the use of salt to battle snow and ice
- Rock salt (sodium chloride) is the most common and cheapest de-icer, but is ineffective below 15 degrees Fahrenheit and harmful to the environment, plants, pets and concrete.
- Other chloride-based de-icers like calcium and magnesium chloride work better in colder temperatures but are more expensive and still pose environmental and corrosive risks.
- Environmentally friendlier alternatives include calcium manganese acetate, beet juice blends and innovative starfish-derived de-icers, though these can be more costly or have specific drawbacks.
- Abrasives such as sand and gravel can improve grip but can harm freshwater ecosystems and accumulate in soil, affecting plant growth.
- Effective snow and ice management involves proactive shovelling, considering ground temperature and applying de-icers sparingly to minimize environmental impact and damage.