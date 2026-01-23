Experts issue warning over use of salt to tackle snow and ice at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While many embrace the joys of winter, the inevitable task of clearing snow and ice after a significant storm often proves less appealing.

Faced with inches or even feet of accumulation, the immediate instinct might be to reach for a bag of rock salt from the nearest hardware shop.

However, experts caution that environmental and other crucial factors warrant consideration before tackling the icy aftermath.

Rock salt, also known as sodium chloride, is the cheapest and most commonly used product. But it's not great for the environment and it's not the most effective option out there.

"There's a chart we reference that’s chemical effectiveness at certain temperatures. And really, when you get to about 15 degrees or colder, you can keep applying more and more rock salt and it’s not going to do any more than it already does,” said Martin Tirado, CEO of the Snow and Ice Management Association, a trade group for industry professionals.

In those conditions, other products — calcium chloride, magnesium chloride — release heat that helps the salt work better, Tirado said.

The different formulations vary in other ways, too, including how quickly they work, their corrosiveness and how they interact with moisture. Calcium chloride and magnesium chloride can cost at least twice as much as rock salt.

But all contain chlorides that can pollute fresh water, damage shrubs, trees and grass and crumble concrete sidewalks, stoops and driveways.

Blends and coatings can reduce the corrosive nature and environmental hazards of these salts, experts say.

Calcium manganese acetate is one of the tamest de-icing products out there, developed specifically to replace rock salt and be more environmentally friendly. It is biodegradable, a corrosion inhibitor, and typically used as a liquid. But it is much more expensive and can still create issues with dissolved oxygen on bodies of water.

Pamela Bennett, a horticulture professor at Ohio State, said rock salt is the worst for plants. It gets them in two ways: through the roots and through the air. Salt percolates through the soil. When plants start to draw in salty water in the spring, that dries roots, leading to dry leaves. Brown tips on leaves indicate the soil might have gotten too salty.

Salt can also reach plant foliage — in the winter, that's evergreens — directly when it's carried by mist and spray. That's an issue that's worse on major roads as a lot of traffic moves quickly.

“When you have a lot of road salt on the highways, cars are splashing and wind blows it. That salt turns into what looks like a burn,” Bennett says.

Most people walking their dog in snowy places have seen what happens when they walk across a heavy salt treatment — stopping suddenly and lifting a paw as if in pain.

“Their paw pads get dry or they get little cuts because those crystals are sharp, and then they’re chewing them because that’s the only way they know to make it feel better,” said Alison Manchester, an assistant clinical sciences professor at Cornell University. If they swallow enough salt, it can lead to vomiting, too.

For some people, animal safety is a strong reason to look to a nonsalt option against ice and snow.

Abrasives such as gravel and sand can help with grip, so pedestrians and tires are less likely to slip. But they also come with their own problems.

Sand that runs off into freshwater bodies — lakes, streams and rivers — can kill natural growth, Tirado said.

Sand can also accumulate in your soil, eventually becoming a problem for plant growth. It can even make a type of concrete when it mixes in clay-heavy soils, experts say.

Unconventional solutions are out there. You can buy a de-icer that wraps its chlorides in beet juice or beet extract that coats the granules for a variety of benefits, including melting ice faster, working in colder temperatures and staying where it's put. And a Korean company, Star's Tech, is working with material taken from invasive starfish to produce a de-icer that it says more slowly releases chloride material and thus avoids some of the corrosion and environmental problems of salt.

Experts say preparation and strategy can make clearing ice easier. That starts with watching forecasts to see how much snow is expected.

“People wait until after the storm to start shoveling," Tirado said. "That’s fine if you’re having 1 to 2 inches. If you start getting 3, 4 or more inches than that, you can’t wait ... you need to go out multiple times. That way it keeps the paved surface more clear in a productive and proactive manner.”

Ground temperature matters. If it’s warmer, you may be able to use less than you think you need. Colder ground temperatures might require more.

Proper application of whatever you put on your sidewalk or driveway is important, too.

“The key here is to not use too much and scatter it too much," said David Orr, director of the Local Roads Program at Cornell. “We also do probably need to get into the habit that it may not be perfectly bare and that can be OK."