Roman altars unearthed near Edinburgh set for public debut
- Two Roman stone altars, unearthed at a fort near Edinburgh, have been acquired by National Museums Scotland and are set to make their public debut.
- Dating to around 140AD, these artefacts once formed the heart of the Roman Empire's most northerly known temple to the god Mithras at Inveresk, East Lothian.
- Experts describe the cult of Mithras as a secretive, male-only religion, and the altars offer new insights into the beliefs and lives of Roman soldiers on the frontier.
- One altar depicts the sun god Sol with traces of paint, while the other honours Mithras and features symbols linked to Apollo, both dedicated by a legionary centurion.
- Following extensive conservation, the altars will be a highlight of the Roman Scotland: Life On The Edge Of Empire exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland from November 2026.
