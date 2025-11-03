Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Part of 13th-century tower collapses during renovations

A worker sustained serious injuries following the partial collapse
A worker sustained serious injuries following the partial collapse (Reuters)
  • A worker sustained serious injuries following the partial collapse of the medieval Torre dei Conti near the Colosseum in central Rome.
  • Emergency services extracted the worker trapped under rubble, while two other workers suffered minor injuries during the incident on Monday.
  • The 29-metre tower, located in Via dei Fori Imperiali, was undergoing a four-year renovation project due to conclude next year.
  • Videos posted on social media showed clouds of dust billowing from the tower's windows and the sound of collapsing masonry.
  • The area around the 13th-century building, which has been out of use since 2006, was closed to pedestrians due to the ongoing restoration work.
