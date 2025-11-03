One person injured after partial collapse of tower near Rome’s Colosseum
Emergency services worked to extract the worker who was trapped under rubble
A worker has suffered serious injuries following the partial collapse of a medieval tower near the Colosseum in central Rome.
Two other workers were lightly hurt at the Torre dei Conti on Monday, ANSA news agency reported.
National fire department spokesperson Luca Cari earlier said that emergency services were working to extract one person trapped under rubble.
The 29-metre (95 ft) tower in Via dei Fori Imperiali, the broad avenue that leads from central Piazza Venezia to the Colosseum, is currently under renovation.
The building has not been in use since 2006 but was being worked on as part of a four-year renovation project due to end next year, according to Rome city authorities.
Videos posted on social media showed clouds of dust billowing out of the tower's windows and the sound of collapsing masonry.
Due to the restoration work, the area around the tower was closed off to pedestrians. The building was erected by Pope Innocent III for his family in the early 13th century.
