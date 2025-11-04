Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man dies after spending 11 hours trapped under collapsed medieval tower

Moment Rome medieval tower Torre dei Conti collapses
  • A Romanian worker, Octay Stroici, 66, died in hospital after being rescued from the partially collapsed Torre dei Conti in Rome.
  • Stroici was trapped for 11 hours under the rubble of the medieval tower, located near the Colosseum, which was undergoing renovation.
  • He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance while being transported to Umberto I hospital after his rescue.
  • The rescue operation involved 140 firefighters and was complicated by further collapses occurring as they attempted to free him from the debris.
  • Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident for negligent disaster and injury.
