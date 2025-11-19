Breakthrough as scientists make key materials without fossil fuels
- Chinese scientists have developed a new method to directly manufacture rubber and plastic from syngas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide gases.
- This innovation aims to reduce the industrial sector's reliance on fossil fuels, offering a more sustainable alternative for producing polymers.
- The method employs an iron-based catalyst that significantly enhances the efficiency of olefin production from syngas, improving it by nearly 50 per cent compared to previous techniques.
- The catalyst works by converting water, a by-product of the reaction, back into hydrogen, thereby boosting the Hydrogen Atom Economy and overall process efficiency.
- This new process is reported to reduce steam usage, wastewater generation, and carbon dioxide emissions, providing a more environmentally friendly approach to polymer production.