Russian attack causes widespread power outage in Ukrainian city
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that territorial issues remain of fundamental importance to Russia in peace talks with the U.S. and Ukraine.
- Peskov positively assessed what he called “constructive talks” on Ukraine and confirmed that the three-way discussions would continue.
- Russian drone and missile strikes on Kharkiv have knocked out power to 80 percent of the city and its surrounding region.
- Apartment buildings, a school,and a kindergarten were struck, with at least two people reported injured in the attacks.
- Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed an “energy site” was targeted, as night-time temperatures in the city dropped to -14 degrees Celsius.