American jailed in Russia for illegally transporting weapons

An American citizen has been sentenced to five years in a Russian prison after being convicted of illegally transporting weapons
An American citizen has been sentenced to five years in a Russian prison after being convicted of illegally transporting weapons (AFP/Getty Images)
  • An American citizen, Charles Wayne Zimmerman, has been sentenced to five years in a Russian prison.
  • He was convicted of illegally transporting weapons after a rifle was discovered on his yacht in Sochi in June.
  • Russian customs officials found the weapon during an inspection upon his arrival at the Black Sea port.
  • Zimmerman claimed he had purchased the firearm for self-defence and was unaware it was prohibited on his vessel.
  • He is one of several Americans currently held in Russian custody, with no immediate comment from US officials on his conviction.
