Ukraine war today: Drone debris ‘spark fire at two Russian businesses’
- Two enterprises caught fire and one person was injured in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia's Krasnodar region after drone fragments fell on them, the regional emergencies centre said on Monday. The city hosts a private refinery with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel for both domestic use and export.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a US security agreement is now “100 per cent ready” to be signed after trilateral talks with his country, Russia and the US over the weekend.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said trilaterial discussions between Russia, Ukraine and the US had been “constructive” but reiterated the importance of territory to a successful agreement, according to Russian state media.
- At least 1,330 buildings in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv have been left without electricity after Russian strikes – the attack launched on Saturday targeted the country’s energy system, causing explosions that left 1.2 million homes without power.
- The captain of a tanker intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by the French navy on suspicion of shipping oil in violation of sanctions against Russia was being held in custody on Sunday for questioning. The ship’s Indian captain, 58, was handed to judicial authorities following the diversion of the oil tanker, Grinch.