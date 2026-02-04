Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British soldiers carry out crucial exercise near Russian border

NATO warns Ukraine faces 'harshest winter' as Russia targets energy grid
  • British soldiers are currently enduring formidable conditions during a crucial Nato exercise, 'Winter Camp', in Estonia, located just miles from the Russian border.
  • The large-scale drills at the Tapa military base are rigorously testing the capabilities of allied forces in severe cold weather environments, with temperatures dropping to minus 30C.
  • Captain Hamish MacKellar of the Royal Anglian Regiment commended his troops for taking the challenge 'in their stride' despite encountering waist and chest-deep snow.
  • These British forces are stationed in Estonia and Poland as part of Operation Cabrit, representing the UK’s significant contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces.
  • Lieutenant Colonel Mark Luson stated that Nato feels “stronger than ever”, noting that the exercise, involving some 1,250 troops, demonstrates the health of the alliance.
