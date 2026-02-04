Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British soldiers are currently enduring formidable conditions, including chest-deep snow, as they participate in a crucial Nato exercise just miles from the Russian border in Estonia.

The large-scale drills at the Tapa military base are designed to rigorously test and prove the capabilities of allied forces in severe cold weather environments.

Captain Hamish MacKellar, from the Royal Anglian Regiment, commended his troops, stating they have taken the challenge "in their stride" despite encountering waist and chest-deep snow over recent weeks.

These British forces are stationed in Estonia and Poland as part of Operation Cabrit, representing the UK’s significant contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the region.

The ongoing Exercise Winter Camp is unfolding amidst a particularly harsh Estonian winter, with night-time temperatures frequently plummeting to an extreme minus 30C.

open image in gallery British soldiers are taking part in Exercise Winter Camp, which is part of Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in Estonia and Poland ( Ben Birchall/PA )

Capt MacKellar, from Gloucester, said: “I think the climate out here makes everything incredibly challenging.

“When you’re laying static for long periods of time, when you’re moving through complex terrain, when you’re waist and chest-deep in snow, that challenge becomes exponentially greater.”

He described temperatures of minus 11C on Tuesday as “positively toasty” in comparison to previous days but admitted operating in the climate had been a “very steep learning curve”.

“I think the trick to keeping morale high is pretty simple, it’s a lot of movement to stay warm, it’s a lot of high-quality snacks,” he added.

“The first night we were out here when it got to minus 25C … that first night was an emotional experience.

“The troops have handled it really well, they’ve taken it all in their stride, they’ve adapted to everything we’ve asked from them, and, you know, they’ve put in an incredible effort, they’ve punched well above their weight over the last few days.”

open image in gallery British soldiers are among Nato troops taking part in a large-scale exercise on the Tapa military base in Estonia aimed at testing and proving their capability in the severe cold weather

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Luson, commanding officer of the Royal Tank Regiment, said Nato feels “stronger than ever” and noted the exercise at the Tapa military base, involving some 1,250 troops, demonstrated the health of the alliance.

There have been tensions within Nato in recent weeks as a result of US President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, causing a divide between America and its traditional European allies.

But Lt Col Luson said concerns about the future of the alliance have had no impact on mood at the range, where Nato troops have gathered to test and prove their capability in extreme cold weather conditions.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said: “Right now, on this training area, we have got US tank company part of the exercise, we’ve got the French company as part of the Forward Land Force battle group, and operating alongside Estonian partners as well.

“So Nato here feels stronger than ever.”