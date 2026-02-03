Nato ‘feels stronger than ever’, says British commanding officer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British commanding officer has said Nato feels “stronger than ever” as soldiers gather for a training exercise in Estonia.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Luson, commanding officer of the Royal Tank Regiment, said the exercise at the Tapa military base, involving some 1,250 troops, demonstrated the health of the alliance.

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

There have been tensions within Nato in recent weeks as a result of US President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, causing a divide between America and its traditional European allies.

But Lt Col Luson said concerns about the future of the alliance have had no impact on mood at the range, where Nato troops have gathered to test and prove their capability in extreme cold weather conditions.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said: “Right now, on this training area, we have got US tank company part of the exercise, we’ve got the French company as part of the Forward Land Force battle group, and operating alongside Estonian partners as well.

“So Nato here feels stronger than ever.”

The Royal Tank Regiment has been in Estonia since September last year, and troops are now taking part in Exercise Winter Camp, intended to ensure Nato troops are accustomed to operating in severe cold weather.

The troops have been completing the exercise in a particularly harsh Estonian winter, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 30C at night.

Lt Col Luson said: “Every year, the battle group coming through Estonia will come and do winter camp to practise.

“This year is colder than it’s been for the last couple of years.

“Things are still working, and so far, so good.”

He added: “We work well together, we’re enjoying each other’s company, and I think whilst we remain together as an alliance, we are strong and ready to go.”

Janek Baiduza, a company commander in the Estonian Defence Forces, said the exercise is helpful for foreign troops to get accustomed to the harsh climate.

He said: “This winter camp is perfect… It’s colder than usual, challenging.

“The main reason is to exchange experiences, maybe for foreign and other countries who are participating in winter camp, they can get a lot of experience, fighting in these conditions.”