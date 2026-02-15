Russia could face new sanctions after Navalny revelations, says Cooper
- The Foreign Secretary suggested that Britain and its allies might impose new sanctions on the Russian regime.
- This potential action follows accusations blaming the Kremlin for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
- Yvette Cooper stated that the UK is considering co-ordinated action, including increased sanctions, as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- She highlighted the importance of international partnerships with European and global allies to maintain pressure on the Russian regime.
- Cooper referenced Alexei Navalny's belief in 'telling the truth' and affirmed the UK's commitment to continue this work for him and his widow.
