Ukraine-Russia war: Zelensky calls Putin ‘slave to war’ at Munich conference and demands EU accession date
Ukrainian president says US ‘too often’ asks Kyiv rather than Moscow for concessions
Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Vladimir Putin as a “slave to war” while seeking security guarantees for Ukraine.
“He may see himself as a tsar but in reality he is a slave to war,” the Ukrainian president told the Munich Security Conference, referring to the Russian leader.
Zelensky acknowledged he was feeling "a little bit" of pressure from Donald Trump after the US president told Ukraine’s leader not to miss the opportunity to make peace and urged him "to get moving".
He complained that the US too often asked Kyiv rather than Russia for concessions while renewing his call for 20-year security guarantees.
“The Americans often return to the topic of concessions and too often those concessions are discussed only in the context of Ukraine, not Russia," Zelensky said.
He confirmed the US had proposed 15-year security guarantees, although Ukraine wanted at least 20 years.
Earlier at the conference, Britain accused Russia of killing opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a poison developed from a dart frog toxin.
Moscow, however, denounced the allegation as a Western “disinformation campaign” against it.
Russia says Navalny poison claims are 'disinformation campaign' against Moscow
The Kremlin has hit back at claims from the UK and other allies that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed with dart frog poison while serving time in a Russian prison in 2024.
Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, told the TASS news agency that the allegations "are a disinformation campaign by the West".
"There will be results of the analyses, there will be formulas of the substances - there will be a commentary. Without this, all the talks and statements are an information campaign aimed at diverting attention from the pressing problems of the West," she said.
The Russian Embassy in the UK said: "This isn't a quest for justice, but a mockery of the dead. Even after the death of a Russian citizen, London and European capitals cannot give him peace, which speaks volumes about the instigators of this campaign."
Drone strikes kill civilians in Ukraine and Russia ahead of Geneva talks
Drone strikes killed at least one person in Ukraine and one in Russia yesterday, officials said, as the two sides prepared for another round of talks in Geneva on Tuesday aimed at ending the war.
An elderly woman died after a Russian drone struck a residential building in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.
In Russia, a civilian was killed when a Ukrainian drone hit a car in the Bryansk border region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Russia-backed authorities in the partially occupied Luhansk region said a Ukrainian airstrike wounded 15 people in a village there.
The exchanges followed a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod on Friday that killed two people and injured five, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
Zelensky warns of 'big risks' in proposed security zone
Volodymyr Zelensky has questioned how proposals for a free economic or security zone in Ukraine would work in practice, warning of serious risks if Russia were to test any foreign presence on the ground.
The Ukrainian president told the Associated Press in Munich that if foreign troops were deployed to patrol such a zone and Vladimir Putin chose to provoke them, their withdrawal could open the door to a “big occupation” and heavy losses.
“If Putin is given any opportunity for victory we don’t know what he will do next,” Zelensky said.
He described the model as carrying “big risks” both for Ukraine and for any country that agreed to guarantee its security, though he said he was prepared to discuss it as a potential compromise in exchange for support to rebuild the country.
Zelensky also said Moscow would have to accept monitoring of any ceasefire and return about 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange for more than 4,000 Russian prisoners held by Ukraine.
Zelensky says Russia’s negotiator swap could delay Geneva talks
Russia’s decision to replace the head of its negotiating team ahead of the next round of US-brokered talks could be aimed at delaying progress, Volodymyr Zelensky said..
The Ukrainian president said he was surprised by Moscow’s move before the upcoming negotiations in Geneva.
He also said Russian opposition to any foreign troop presence in Ukraine indicated Vladimir Putin wanted to retain the option of attacking again in future.
During negotiations, Russian officials have insisted that Ukraine give up more territory in the east to end the war. Zelensky rejected that demand, calling it “a little bit crazy” to suggest Ukraine withdraw from its own land or exchange it.
Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed defending the Donbas region, he said, noting that around 200,000 people still live there and it would not be acceptable to effectively hand them over to Russia.
Recap: Russia suffering 'crazy losses' in Ukraine says Nato boss
Russia is suffering "crazy losses" in Ukraine, tallying around 65,000 soldiers over the last two months, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.
Separately, he told a media roundtable that the NATO alliance was strong enough that Russia would not currently try to attack it.
"We will win every fight with Russia if they attack us now, and we have to make sure in two, four, six years that same is still the case," he said.
Watch: Navalny died after being poisoned with dart frog toxin by Russia, UK says
