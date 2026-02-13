UK and Europe depend on each other for security, Starmer says at Munich summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has highlighted the critical relationship and interdependence of UK and European security.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Sir Keir told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that "there’s no UK security without European security. There’s no European security without UK security”.

“So we have to work together.”

Merz then warned: “So we are facing the world in trouble, and now it’s important to keep the Europeans together, and the Europeans include the UK. It’s not just the European Union.

“This is also the United Kingdom. It’s also Norway.

“And we are reaching out even to Canada, a country which is now really willing to co-operate with the Europeans more than ever before.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Munich Security Conference ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

Both leaders earlier met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to discuss efforts to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as the four-year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion nears.

The future of transatlantic ties is also the focus of discussions as Europe grapples with antagonism from US President Donald Trump’s White House.

The US delegation is being led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who pointed to a “new era in geopolitics” before his arrival.

The Prime Minister was seated next to Mr Rubio at the Ukraine meeting, although the US politician had not arrived by the time the press left the room for the private talks to commence.

​Leaders from France, Denmark, Nato, the European Council, European Commission and other countries were also present.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a trilateral meeting at the Munich Security Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The meeting was billed as an extension of talks held in Berlin in December, when European leaders set out conditions for any peace deal with Russia, including security guarantees backed by the US.

Another round of US-brokered negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war are set to take place next week.

Sir Keir will address the conference on Saturday morning and take part in a moderated conversation titled “Principled and pragmatic: wielding power in a world in disarray” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He is expected to call for the bloc to move away from its overdependence on Washington.

The conference is being held at a time when the US’s commitment to Nato has been called into question.

Tensions flared over Mr Trump’s recent threat to take over Greenland from Nato partner Denmark.

US vice-president JD Vance’s criticism of European countries, including the UK, over free speech and immigration last year set the tone for a dramatic deterioration in relations.