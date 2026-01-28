Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia suffers 1.2 million casualties in Ukraine war – worst since WWII

Carriages burn following deadly Russian drone attack on Ukraine passenger train
  • A new study reveals Russian forces have suffered the heaviest battlefield losses since the Second World War during their invasion of Ukraine.
  • The Center for Strategic and International Studies reports approximately 1.2 million Russian casualties and between 500,000 and 600,000 Ukrainian casualties, encompassing both wounded and killed troops.
  • The think tank estimates around 325,000 troops have been killed since the war began nearly four years ago.
  • The Kremlin has dismissed these figures, stating on Wednesday that they should not be considered reliable.
  • Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of an 'act of terrorism' after a Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian passenger train killed at least five people.
