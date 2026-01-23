Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia makes red line demand ahead of crucial Ukraine peace talks

Witkoff: 'We’re closer to Ukraine peace deal than in years'
  • Delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia will hold g their first trilateral talks since the 2022 Russian invasion today.
  • The security talks are taking place in Abu Dhabi.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia's condition for peace is the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the entire Donbas region.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the two-day talks involve officials at a 'technical level'.
  • Zelensky emphasised that Russia must be prepared to make compromises, not just Ukraine.
