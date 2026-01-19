Russia hammers Ukraine’s energy grid as five regions left without power
- Russian drone strikes caused power outages in five Ukrainian regions, including Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, amidst freezing temperatures and dwindling fuel reserves.
- Ukrainian air defences shot down 126 of 145 drones, but some hit targets, damaging energy and gas infrastructure in the Odesa region and injuring one person.
- Ukraine had previously declared an energy emergency due to ongoing bombardment, bitter cold, and accumulated wartime damage, with Kyiv reportedly having only half its necessary energy supply.
- Emergency repairs are underway in the affected areas to restore power where possible.
- Ukrainian negotiators are seeking progress in peace talks with the United States at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will also be attended by Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.