Russia hammers Ukraine’s energy grid as five regions left without power

Russia preparing new 'massive strikes' on Ukraine, Zelensky warns
  • Russian drone strikes caused power outages in five Ukrainian regions, including Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, amidst freezing temperatures and dwindling fuel reserves.
  • Ukrainian air defences shot down 126 of 145 drones, but some hit targets, damaging energy and gas infrastructure in the Odesa region and injuring one person.
  • Ukraine had previously declared an energy emergency due to ongoing bombardment, bitter cold, and accumulated wartime damage, with Kyiv reportedly having only half its necessary energy supply.
  • Emergency repairs are underway in the affected areas to restore power where possible.
  • Ukrainian negotiators are seeking progress in peace talks with the United States at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will also be attended by Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.
