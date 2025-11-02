Russia blasts Ukraine’s power sources with drone blasts, killing 2 people
- A Russian drone attack in Ukraine's Odesa region on Sunday morning killed two people and wounded three others.
- The drones struck a car park in the Black Sea coastal Odesa region, as confirmed by authorities.
- Separately, nearly 60,000 people in the front-line Zaporizhzhia region lost power after an overnight barrage of Russian drones and missiles, with two individuals also wounded.
- Ukraine's national energy operator, Ukrenergo, reported rolling power cuts across several regions due to the ongoing attacks on the country's power grid.
- These strikes are part of Russia's sustained campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter approaches, with analysts noting a shift in tactics to target specific regions and gas infrastructure more effectively.