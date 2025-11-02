2 dead as Russia continues to blast Ukraine’s power grids with drone attacks
Two killed and three wounded in a Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s Odesa
Two people were killed in a drone attack on Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region, authorities confirmed Sunday, as Russia continued its assault on the nation's energy infrastructure.
Russian drones struck a car park in the Black Sea coastal Odesa region in the early hours of Sunday, killing two, the State Emergency Service reported. Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed three others were wounded.
Separately, tens of thousands in the front-line Zaporizhzhia region lost power after an overnight barrage of Russian drones and missiles.
Regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said nearly 60,000 people faced power outages and that two people were wounded in the attacks. He posted photos on Telegram of buildings reduced to rubble.
As a result of attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, several regions faced rolling power cuts on Sunday, Ukraine’s national energy operator, Ukrenergo, said.
The strikes were the latest in Russia’s sustained campaign on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as bitter winter temperatures approach.
Ukrainian cities use centralized public infrastructure to run water, sewage and heating systems, and blackouts stop them from working.
Attacks aim to erode Ukrainian morale as well as disrupt weapons manufacturing and other war-related activity almost four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Analysts and officials say that this year Moscow has shifted tactics, targeting specific regions and gas infrastructure.
The attacks have grown more effective as Russia launches hundreds of drones, some equipped with cameras that improve targeting, overwhelming air defenses — especially in regions where protection is weaker.