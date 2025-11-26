Russia pours cold water on suggestion that Ukraine peace deal is close
- Moscow has cast doubt on Donald Trump's assertion that Vladimir Putin is "making concessions" in peace negotiations.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated it was "premature" to suggest a peace deal was close, despite Trump's claims of progress.
- Trump had previously insisted Russia was cooperating and had offered a "promise to stop fighting" after Ukraine agreed in principle to a peace proposal.
- Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov clarified that recent talks with the US in Abu Dhabi did not discuss peace terms and require "serious analysis".
- Moscow is now expecting US envoy Steve Witkoff next week to discuss a potential end to the conflict, following Trump's waiver of his deadline for Ukraine.