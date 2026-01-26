Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine peace talks continue this week – but Russia has one major demand

US security agreement for Ukraine '100% ready' to be signed, says Zelensky
  • Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US are expected to continue this week, following initial "constructive" discussions held in Abu Dhabi.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a security agreement with the US is "100 per cent ready" for signing, awaiting confirmation of a date and location.
  • Zelensky emphasised that security guarantees from the United States are of primary importance to Ukraine, with the agreement requiring ratification by the US Congress and Ukrainian parliament.
  • He reiterated calls for ongoing military support from allies, citing hundreds of buildings in Kyiv still lacking heating after recent Russian strikes.
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also described the talks as constructive but confirmed that Moscow's territorial demands remain unchanged.
