Ex-Russian president issues warning over Russia-US nuclear treaty
- A senior Kremlin official has warned of alarm if the New START treaty expires without a replacement.
- Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated that this would leave the biggest nuclear powers without limits for the first time since the early 1970s.
- The New START treaty was signed in 2010 by Medvedev and then-US president Barack Obama to limit strategic nuclear warheads.
- The treaty is scheduled to expire on Thursday, 4 February.
- A last-minute agreement between Washington and Moscow is required to prevent the treaty's lapse.
