Russia releases 2026 Vladimir Putin calendar
- Russia has released a 2026 calendar dedicated to glorifying its leader, Vladimir Putin.
- The 12-page spread features flattering images of Putin engaged in various activities, such as judo, walking in the mountains, and playing the piano, to showcase his machismo.
- The calendar includes “inspirational” quotes, some of which appear to allude to the conflict in Ukraine, such as “Russia’s border never ends” and “I am a dove, but I have very powerful iron wings”.
- Other quotes offer advice like, “My recipe for energy: Sleep little, work a lot and don’t whine”, and one suggests Russia has become stronger due to becoming a “truly sovereign country”.
- These calendars are sold for £2.65 and are displayed in government facilities, schools, post offices, and homes across Russia, maintaining Putin's carefully curated image of powerful leadership.