‘Jude Law thought I was leaking stories to Daily Mail’, says Sadie Frost
- Sadie Frost told the High Court that articles published by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) during her 2003 divorce from Jude Law led him to suspect her of leaking stories, damaging their relationship and co-parenting.
- Frost claims 11 articles about her were sourced through unlawful information gathering by ANL, including voicemail hacking and blagging private records, causing her significant emotional distress.
- She became emotional recalling how her family was targeted and how a story about her daughter finding an ecstasy tablet, which she believes came from a hacked voicemail, caused her immense humiliation.
- Frost also testified about a private ectopic pregnancy in 2003, details of which appeared in a draft article by an ANL journalist, suggesting access to her medical records or voicemails.
- ANL denies wrongdoing, with their lawyer suggesting Frost's social circle was 'leaky' and that her family members regularly provided information to the media about her and Law's private lives.