Sadie Frost arrives at court to give evidence against Daily Mail publisher

Sadie Frost has arrived at the High Court to give evidence against the Daily Mail publisher, after accusing them of hacking her medical files.

The 60-year-old actress joins Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actress Liz Hurley in bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Last week, David Sherborne, who represents the claimants, said that Mail on Sunday journalist Katie Nicholl wrote a draft article containing details about Ms Frost that “not even her sisters or mother knew about”.

He said that in late 2003, Ms Frost had an unplanned ectopic pregnancy with her then boyfriend Jackson Scott, for which she had to have an operation at a private hospital.

Only Mr Scott and “maybe her closest friends” knew about the pregnancy, Mr Sherborne said.

open image in gallery Ms Frost has accused the publisher of accessing her medical records ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

He added: “All of this is recorded by Ms Nicholl in the draft article.”

The barrister continued: “How did they know she was treated unless they had access to her voicemail or medical records?”

In a witness statement for the trial, Ms Frost said: “I was going through a divorce which was difficult enough without a story like this coming out.”

Both Ms Hurley and the Duke of Sussex became emotional in the witness stand when giving evidence last week of the impact the alleged intrusion has had one their lives.

Harry spent around two hours answering questions from ANL’s lawyer on Wednesday in a series of frosty exchanges, before he was asked how the proceedings had made him feel by his barrister Mr Sherborne.

The duke said: “It’s fundamentally wrong to put us through this again when all we wanted was an apology and accountability.

“It’s a horrible experience.”

Sounding emotional and appearing to be on the verge of tears, he continued: “They continue to come after me, they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”

In court, the duke said the case against ANL felt like a “recurring traumatic experience” and a “repeat of the past”, adding: “I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialised by these people.”

He later said the “claim that I don’t have any rights to any privacy is disgusting”.

ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

The trial before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude at the end of March with a judgment in writing at a later date.