Thousands of Christmas jobs up for grabs at major UK retailer
- Sainsbury's and Argos plan to recruit approximately 19,000 temporary staff to manage increased shopper demand during the crucial festive season.
- The recruitment drive, which commenced on Monday, seeks 17,000 individuals for Sainsbury's and 2,000 for Argos.
- Available roles include positions in customer service, deliveries, and shelf replenishment across stores, online services, and delivery operations.
- Hourly pay rates for these roles range from £12.60 to £15.35, varying based on specific duties and locations.
- New hires will receive benefits such as free food during shifts and a 10 per cent staff discount, which increases to 15 per cent on selected days.