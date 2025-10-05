Major retailer plans to hire almost 20,000 extra staff to cope with Christmas rush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sainsbury’s and Argos are set to recruit approximately 19,000 temporary staff to meet increased shopper demand during the crucial festive season.

The Sainsbury’s Group brands launched their recruitment drive on Monday, seeking individuals for roles in customer service, deliveries, and shelf replenishment.

Applications are now open for 17,000 seasonal positions at Sainsbury’s and 2,000 at Argos.

These new hires are considered essential for ensuring stores, online services, and deliveries operate smoothly throughout the busy period.

In-store and warehouse fulfilment workers will be paid between £12.60 and £13.85 per hour, varying based on specific roles and locations.

open image in gallery A view shows Argos' head office in Milton Keynes. The group is hiring thousands more employees for the festive period ( Reuters )

Meanwhile, Argos drivers will receive between £13.60 and £14.85 per hour, with Sainsbury’s drivers receiving between £14.10 and £15.35 per hour.

The retail firm, which has almost 600 supermarkets and more than 800 convenience stores, said it will provide free food during shifts.

It will also offer eligible workers a 10 per cent discount at Sainsbury’s and Argos, with this rising to 15 per cent every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s, and on payday at Argos.

Tracey Clements, chief retail, logistics and supply chain officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “Christmas is when customers count on us most and our colleagues play a vital role in making it truly special.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to help us deliver great-tasting festive products, unbeatable value and brilliant service across our stores, fulfilment centres and out on the road, delivering to customers in communities across the UK.

“Whether joining us for the first time or returning to share the festive spirit once again, we’re proud to grow our team for the most exciting time of the year.”