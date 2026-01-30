This viral ramen wants to spice up Valentine’s Day
- Samyang Buldak, the Korean ramen brand, has launched limited-edition Valentine's Day packaging in the U.S. featuring the tagline “Hotter Than My Ex.”
- The special packaging is available for Buldak's Big Bowl Original instant ramen and can be purchased via TikTok Shop, HMart and Walmart throughout February.
- Samyang America CEO Youngsik Shin stated the campaign is about confidence, celebrating Valentine's Day with more spice and less sweetness, reflecting Buldak's bold personality.
- Buldak ramen has gained significant popularity on social media, particularly through spicy ramen challenges, contributing to a substantial increase in Samyang's company value.
- The rise in ramen's popularity in the U.S. is attributed to growing interest in Korean pop culture, the affordability of ramen amidst rising grocery prices and its adaptability as a meal.
