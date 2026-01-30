This viral ramen has a spicy take on your ex for Valentine’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ramen lovers, you’ve got a new way to spice up Valentine’s Day.

Samyang Buldak, the Korean ramen brand that has won over fans for its fiery spiciness, has released limited-edition packaging in the U.S. ahead of February 14. The packaging features the playful tagline, “Hotter Than My Ex,” and is available only on Buldak’s Big Bowl Original instant ramen.

“Hotter Than My Ex' is all about confidence," Samyang America CEO Youngsik Shin said in a statement. "Buldak has always been irreverently bold in flavor and personality, so naturally, we choose to celebrate Valentine's Day with less sweet and more spice.”

Shoppers can buy the bowls via TikTok Shop, HMart, and Walmart from now through February.

“Buldak” means “spicy chicken” in Korean, a nod to the ramen line’s original flagship flavor. Buldak also offers other flavors, such as carbonara, black bean, and habanero and lime.

Buldak’s Valentine’s Day promotion includes limited-release packaging and social media campaigns ( PRNewsfoto/Samyang Foods USA )

Buldak has become popular on social media for spicy ramen challenges where YouTubers sweat their way through the brand’s signature sting. The ramen’s most popular video is one of Matt Stonie, known for tackling viral trends, wolfing down 15 packs of Buldak Original ramen. The video has more than 150 million views.

As the ramen brand’s popularity has risen, so has Samyang’s value. The company was worth around $750 million in 2020 based on the total value of its stock, according to CompaniesMarketCap.

That number exploded in the years that followed, with the company’s total stock value peaking at more than $8 billion in September before dipping to $6.1 billion in late January.

In the U.S., ramen has gained popularity over the past five years for several reasons, according to noodle manufacturer Myojo Foods. A growing interest in Korean pop culture in the U.S. has exposed more Americans to ramen. For example, mega-popular Korean animated movie K-Pop Demon Hunters featured ramen multiple times and led to a branding partnership with a ramen company that distributes to the United States.

What’s more, rising grocery prices have pushed consumers to search for cheaper meals, a role that ramen fills well.

In fact, popular ramen brand Nissin’s fourth-quarter sales in 2022 jumped 41% year-on-year, according to Myojo.

Ramen is also an adaptable meal - its many ingredients can be adjusted to fit dietary needs, including using gluten-free noodles and vegetarian-only ingredients, Myojo noted.