Modern love: Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples anymore, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Does Valentine’s Day feel like an exhausting ritual of cards, flowers, romance and, in some cases, disappointment?

That’s perfectly fine - more Americans are viewing February 14 as a day for everyone, not just star-crossed lovers, according to a survey from dining reservation site OpenTable.

Some 58 percent of people believe dining alone is more socially acceptable than in past years, and another 57 percent believe that Valentine’s Day is “becoming more about celebrating all relationships than just romantic,” the survey found.

The findings indicate that a cultural shift is happening, led by Gen Z. Some 70 percent of the demographic are leaning into the idea that Valentine’s is about more than romantic relationships.

"Gen-Z is leading the charge in making Valentine's Day more inclusive," OpenTable vice president for restaurant sales and services, Cheryl Paniagua, said in a statement.

‘Galentine’s Day’ reservations shot up 34 percent year-on-year in 2025 ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictures )

That mentality has helped catapult Valentine’s offshoots into the limelight. February 13, unofficially reserved for women to celebrate “Galentine’s Day”, saw restaurant reservations leap 34 percent last year compared to 2024, OpenTable found.

On Palentine’s Day - a loose term for the celebration of Valentine’s Day with friends instead of romantic interests - Gen Z leads the charge toward group reservations this year, with 60 percent of them saying they’re likely to celebrate February 14 with friends instead of partners.

In fact, 43 percent of Americans celebrating Galentine’s or Palentine’s plan to strike up new platonic friendships.

Valentine’s isn’t just trending toward platonic group reservations, either. Solo diners are on the rise, too - reservations for a table for one were up 35 percent last year compared to 2024.

Gen Z and millennials are the drivers of this trend, with 69 percent and 68 percent, respectively, believing solo dining is now more socially acceptable than in the past.