Frequent ramen consumption, especially in its soupy form, is linked to an increased risk of early death in some individuals, a new study from Japan warns.

The research, published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Ageing, conducted a comprehensive assessment of noodle intake among 6,500 participants from Japan’s Yamagata prefecture.

Researchers classified the participants into four groups based on their frequency of ramen consumption: less than once a month, one to three times a month, once or twice a week, and those who ate the noodles three or more times a week.

Participants were also followed for about 4.5 years, and deaths that occurred during this period were also tracked through official records.

Most participants ate ramen at least once a month, with nearly 1 in 3 eating it weekly, the study noted.

During the follow-up, 145 people died – 100 from cancer, 29 from heart disease.

The findings suggest frequent intake of ramen noodles may be linked to a greater death risk in men aged under 70 years.

Researchers caution that the study was observational and does not prove that ramen directly causes early death.

A bowl is ready to be served to customers having a meal at the Kodawari Tsukiji ramen restaurant ( AFP via Getty Images )

Those who drank at least half of the soup, which typically contains a high concentration of salt, and also ate ramen often had a higher death risk, the study noted.

People who both drank alcohol and ate ramen more than thrice a week had about three times higher risk of death compared to moderate ramen eaters, scientists say.

“Ramen noodles and their soup contain high salt content; therefore, frequent intake can lead to high amounts of sodium, which may increase the risk of salt-related diseases, such as stroke and gastric cancer,” researchers wrote.

People who ate ramen often tended to be men, younger, overweight, smokers, alcohol drinkers, and more likely to have diabetes or high blood pressure, the research revealed.

“This study showed that Japanese community residents frequently consume ramen noodles and high intake is associated with various comorbidities,” scientists wrote.

“Frequent intake of ramen noodles might be associated with mortality risk in men, aged less than 70 years and those who consumed over 50 per cent of the noodle soup and alcohol,” they wrote in the study.

However, they recommend limiting ramen to occasional meals, and to avoid drinking most of the soup and to be more careful about their noodle consumption if they are also drinking alcohol to reduce health risks.