Dozens injured and three seriously hurt after bus crashes in San Bernardino mountains
- A bus overturned in the San Bernardino County Mountains, California, on Sunday evening, injuring at least 20 people.
- The incident on Highway 330 near Running Springs involved 36 passengers, mostly teenagers, returning from a church event.
- Three people sustained severe injuries, while 17 others were transported with minor injuries.
- Emergency services attended the scene, and Highway 330 remains closed in both directions for assessment and debris clearance.
- Authorities confirmed it was a single-vehicle incident, and the bus driver is not being investigated for driving under the influence.