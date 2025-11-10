Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 20 people - mainly believed to be teenagers - have suffered injuries after a bus overturned in the San Bernardino County Mountains in California.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 330 in the Smiley Park area of Running Springs, 25 miles north of San Bernardino, at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday to assist 36 passengers, including adults and teenagers. Three people were rushed to the hospital with “severe injuries”, while 17 were transported with minor injuries following the “major crash”.

Witnesses told local media that the bus was carrying a group of young people returning from a church event near Angelus Oaks and was on its way back to Santa Ana when the crash occurred.

The highway remains closed in both directions as crews work to assess passengers and clear the debris from the road. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known, but officials have confirmed that the bus is the only vehicle involved.

The bus crashed in the San Bernardino County Mountains in California ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Pictures from the scene show a heavy emergency services presence, with personnel treating young passengers on the ground and blocking the road with fire trucks.

ABC News reports the bus driver is not being investigated for driving under the influence (DUI).

In a post on X, San Bernardino County Fire wrote: “Incident command terminated, units being released.

“Aboard the bus were a total of 36 persons, including adults and teens. A total of 20 patients were transported, including three with severe injuries. The remainder of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were not transported or reported no injury at all.

“Highway 330 remains closed in both directions until further notice.”

Authorities added there is “no ETA” for when the road will reopen.