Animals found abandoned in grim hoarder house during rescue operation
- San Diego Humane Society’s Law Enforcement rescued 13 abandoned pets, including 11 dogs and two cats, from a disused, trash-filled apartment in San Diego.
- The four-day rescue operation began after a landlord reported that the tenant had been absent for several weeks.
- Rescuers navigated through extensive clutter and waste to free the animals, which were found to be suffering from fleas and skin conditions.
- All rescued pets have been transferred to the SDHS Oceanside campus under Emergency Boarding Status, with an investigation ongoing and the apartment remaining under observation.
