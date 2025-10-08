Inside the gross hoarder home where 13 animals were rescued after being abandoned

A disused apartment filled to the brim with trash in San Diego was found to be housing 13 abandoned pets.

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane (SDHS) Law Enforcement carried out a four-day rescue effort where they located 11 dogs and two cats, following a call from a landlord who said they had not seen the tenant for several weeks.

Footage shows workers moving their way through a maze of piled up furniture and waste as they tried to free the trapped animals, who were covered in fleas and suffering from skin issues.

All of the pets were taken to SDHS’s Oceanside campus and placed under Emergency Boarding Status as officials continue to investigate the case. The apartment will be continued to be monitored to ensure no other pets have been left inside.